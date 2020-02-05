Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,155,000 after buying an additional 121,062 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,310,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after buying an additional 264,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,501,000 after buying an additional 49,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,833. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.19 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

