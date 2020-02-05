Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 11,050 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 221,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 128,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,350 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 122,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,029,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,300,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

