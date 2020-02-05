Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $219,320.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,378.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JKHY stock traded up $10.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.98. The company had a trading volume of 957,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,014. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $164.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.31.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

