Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $92.69. 1,925,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,717. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average of $91.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

