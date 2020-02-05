Winding Tree (LIF) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,704.00

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $1,704.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winding Tree token can now be bought for $0.0847 or 0.00000877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.66 or 0.03042155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00198878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00130877 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,484,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com . The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com

Winding Tree Token Trading

Winding Tree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

