Windsor Creek Advisors LLC Takes $641,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 106.2% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.11. 3,853,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,467,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.13. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.