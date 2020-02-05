Winning Points Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 1.7% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 1,800,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,027,000 after acquiring an additional 900,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,139,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,291,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.34 and a one year high of $54.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.07.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

