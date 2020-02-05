Winning Points Advisors LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,564,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.63. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

