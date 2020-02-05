Winning Points Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL)

Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill International by 75.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill International by 57.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 70,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hill International during the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill International alerts:

In related news, Director Paul J. Evans sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $31,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of HIL stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. 66,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,396. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. Hill International Inc has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $183.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $95.67 million during the quarter.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.