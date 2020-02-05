Wsfs Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after purchasing an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,172,000 after purchasing an additional 113,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,658,719 shares of company stock valued at $301,386,810 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price objective (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,565.10.

GOOG traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,448.23. 1,984,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,313. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,410.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,281.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,024.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.94 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

