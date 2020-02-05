Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Trading Up 5.6%

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s share price was up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.76 and last traded at $36.15, approximately 247,436 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 330,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Leerink Swann decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 8.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. Xencor had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,467,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $10,819,016 over the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 76.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 53,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,472,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

