YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.55. YRC Worldwide shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 3,242,449 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

YRCW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 49.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in YRC Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in YRC Worldwide by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.45.

About YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.