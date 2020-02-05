YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.55. YRC Worldwide shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 3,242,449 shares trading hands.
The transportation company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.
YRCW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $81.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.45.
About YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)
YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.
