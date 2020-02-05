Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Arvinas posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($1.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.07. 302,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arvinas has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $53.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 148,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

