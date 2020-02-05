Zacks: Analysts Expect Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Globalstar.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSAT remained flat at $$0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 745,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,731. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

