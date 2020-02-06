$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equinox Gold Cp’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Cp will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equinox Gold Cp.

Get Equinox Gold Cp alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQX. CIBC lowered shares of Equinox Gold Cp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000.

EQX traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $8.28. 148,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,132. Equinox Gold Cp has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinox Gold Cp (EQX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.