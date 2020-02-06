$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GOL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 12.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 46.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 44.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

GOL opened at $16.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.38 and a beta of -0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $23.30.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.