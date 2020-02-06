$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) to post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes.
A number of analysts have commented on GOL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.76.
GOL opened at $16.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.38 and a beta of -0.29. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $23.30.
About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
