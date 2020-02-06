-$0.31 EPS Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). QuickLogic posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.14. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a negative net margin of 144.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QUIK. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on QuickLogic to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QuickLogic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.59% of QuickLogic worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $7.13 on Monday. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $59.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

