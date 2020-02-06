$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.61. FLIR Systems also posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FLIR Systems.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLIR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

FLIR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.96. 257,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,962. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.13. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,628,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 75,766 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLIR Systems (FLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.