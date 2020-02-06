12,551 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Crocs by 29.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crocs by 911.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,105,000 after buying an additional 552,290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 55.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Crocs by 14.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

CROX stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95.

CROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

