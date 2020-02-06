16,325 Shares in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Acquired by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of IntriCon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 420,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 57.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on IntriCon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IntriCon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ IIN traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $18.11. 39,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. IntriCon Co. has a 12 month low of $16.74 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.12, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.19.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.68 million. Analysts expect that IntriCon Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

