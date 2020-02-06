$48.09 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) to post sales of $48.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.00 million and the lowest is $47.50 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $58.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $190.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.74 million to $191.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $220.52 million, with estimates ranging from $195.59 million to $250.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of AAOI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 68,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,424. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $244.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

