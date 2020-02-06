$500.16 Million in Sales Expected for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will announce sales of $500.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $491.70 million to $510.00 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $448.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FLIR Systems.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLIR. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 target price on FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of FLIR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 257,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,962. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $551,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,906,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $535,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,304 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLIR Systems (FLIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.