ABB (NYSE:ABB) Announces Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

ABB traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,624. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. ABB has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

