AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ACIU. ValuEngine cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AC Immune from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

ACIU stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,394. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 22.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. AC Immune had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,887 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

