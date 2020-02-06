Accent Group (ASX:AX1) Trading 2.3% Higher

Accent Group Ltd (ASX:AX1) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.77 ($1.25) and last traded at A$1.76 ($1.24), 832,331 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.72 ($1.22).

The stock has a market capitalization of $921.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Get Accent Group alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel Agostinelli 795,031 shares of Accent Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. Also, insider Michael Hapgood sold 1,147,235 shares of Accent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.20), for a total value of A$1,938,827.15 ($1,375,054.72).

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, and Podium Sports.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Accent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.