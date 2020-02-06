Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) CFO Ricky T. Dillon Sells 2,128 Shares

Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16. Actuant Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

