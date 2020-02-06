African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Shares Down 5.6%

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG)’s stock price dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, approximately 182,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 294,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33.

About African Gold Group (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of properties for mining precious and base metals in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada Gold project in Mali; and the Madougou Gold project in Burkina Faso. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.