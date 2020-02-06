Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.13

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.13 and traded as high as $47.10. Ag Growth International shares last traded at $46.85, with a volume of 40,584 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$60.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.50 million and a P/E ratio of 157.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$46.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.03.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$260.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$255.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ag Growth International Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is 802.68%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

