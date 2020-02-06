Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Agenus were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,294,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,884,000 after purchasing an additional 919,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,540,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 793,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,954 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,167,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. 67,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,650. The stock has a market cap of $472.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. Agenus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agenus Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGEN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Agenus in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.