Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) Insider Acquires £7,999.53 in Stock

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) insider Ann Berresford bought 10,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,999.53 ($10,522.93).

Shares of Albion Venture Capital Trust stock opened at GBX 71.25 ($0.94) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 million and a P/E ratio of 14.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.36. Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 79 ($1.04).

Get Albion Venture Capital Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Albion Venture Capital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.04%.

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unquoted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to manage the risk normally associated with investments in smaller unquoted companies whilst maintaining an attractive yield, through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of asset-backed businesses.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Venture Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Venture Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.