Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.12-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. Allegheny Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.75-0.90 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ATI. TheStreet cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,005. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.24.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.