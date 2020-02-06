Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at KeyCorp in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,769.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $11.56 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $12.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $13.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $50.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $13.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $13.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $14.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $15.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $57.31 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,517.30.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $29.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,475.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,832,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,770. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1,014.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,411.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,283.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 54.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after acquiring an additional 219,447 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,201,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 651,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $872,823,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

