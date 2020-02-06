Amdocs Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,005 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,517% compared to the typical volume of 124 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amdocs by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Amdocs by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.84. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

