Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.57

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 15940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $972.64 million, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $212.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.41 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 52,620 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $920,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 50,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 488,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,777,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,754 shares of company stock worth $4,464,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Ameresco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ameresco by 542.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ameresco by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ameresco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

