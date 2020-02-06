American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,168 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 110.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after buying an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in American Tower by 108.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,422,000 after buying an additional 604,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Tower by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,682,000 after purchasing an additional 301,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 238,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $236.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.64. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $169.83 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

