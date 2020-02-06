Analysts Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,250,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.