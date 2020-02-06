Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Western Union.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $20.50 target price on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. 5,730,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78.

In other The Western Union news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Kalac sold 9,164 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $246,786.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,930.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,207 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 627,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 316,367 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,658 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

