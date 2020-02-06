Analysts Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Barclays lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,190,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,704. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $187,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,859,000 after buying an additional 740,321 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,052,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,515,000 after buying an additional 139,230 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,466,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,624,000 after buying an additional 326,711 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,194,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,418,000 after buying an additional 320,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 18,904.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,970,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after buying an additional 1,959,811 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

