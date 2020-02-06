Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,899 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 10.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $321.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,406.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

