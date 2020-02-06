Argus Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $82.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target upped by Argus from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.92.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

In related news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,929.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,228 shares of company stock worth $3,341,865 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 22.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,211,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after acquiring an additional 220,555 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Western Digital by 6.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 944,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after acquiring an additional 59,899 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2,409.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,012,000 after acquiring an additional 771,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 36.7% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 781,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,499,000 after acquiring an additional 209,741 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

