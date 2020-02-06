Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Arianne Phosphate Inc (CVE:DAN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.24. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 9,123 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile (CVE:DAN)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

