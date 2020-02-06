Ark (ARK) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.89 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. Ark has a total market cap of $25.89 million and $1.12 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002248 BTC on exchanges including Cryptomate, Livecoin, Binance and COSS. During the last week, Ark has traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00046411 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000255 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,289,802 coins and its circulating supply is 117,975,540 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, Binance, Cryptomate, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

