Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million.

Shares of ARWR traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.11. 347,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68 and a beta of 1.95. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.30.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $2,625,418.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,332,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $1,993,074.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. Svb Leerink began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

