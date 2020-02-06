Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.66 and last traded at $53.27, approximately 12,868 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 241,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

ARVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Arvinas by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

