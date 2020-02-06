Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.66 and last traded at $53.27, approximately 12,868 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 241,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

ARVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Arvinas by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit