Asian Fintech One Day Trading Volume Tops $51,986.00 (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $51,986.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Asian Fintech token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Asian Fintech alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03017787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00214663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin . The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Fintech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.