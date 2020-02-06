Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Atossa Genetics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.50. 26,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,812. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. Atossa Genetics has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $7.39.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Genetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.32% of Atossa Genetics worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

