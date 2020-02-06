Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura began coverage on Avrobio in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

AVRO stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.73. Avrobio has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $28.52.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,512 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avrobio by 40.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 376,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avrobio by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,121 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avrobio during the third quarter worth $11,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Avrobio by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 203,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Avrobio by 9.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 658,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

