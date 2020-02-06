Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.21-0.21 EPS and its Q1 guidance to Approx $0.21 EPS.

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 723,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,672. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $818.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACLS. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

