Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.21-0.21 EPS and its Q1 guidance to Approx $0.21 EPS.
Shares of ACLS stock traded up $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 723,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,672. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $818.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $25.94.
In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.
