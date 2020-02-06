Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.37. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 331 shares trading hands.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 8,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 142,661 shares of company stock worth $447,297.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 97,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Ballantyne Strong at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

