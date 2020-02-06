Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.37. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 331 shares trading hands.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 8,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 142,661 shares of company stock worth $447,297.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ballantyne Strong stock. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 97,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Ballantyne Strong at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

