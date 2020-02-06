Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.
Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,529. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
About Bank Ozk
Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.
