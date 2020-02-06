Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,529. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

